Halo VR Experience, 'Halo Recruit,' Hits This Month

Halo Recruit, Microsoft's first take on a virtual reality powered Halo experience, hits the Microsoft store alongside more than 20,000 other Windows Mixed Reality apps on October 17th, Microsoft announced today.

Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, described Halo: Recruit, as a fun, brief introduction into the world of Halo – where you’ll see several iconic characters in mixed reality for the very first time.



343 Industries Kiki Wolfkill had a bit more to share about the experience in a blog post:

"Let's be clear, this isn't a game or even a part of a game - it is a light introduction to the world of Halo and some of its most iconic characters ... oh, and its weapons and maybe a Warthog. The point is, it was a chance for us to start to play with Microsoft's amazing new technology and for you to get to stand toe-to-toe with an Elite (yes, I may have whimpered a little my first time in).

"Our 5-minute Halo experience will be available for fans to try in Microsoft Stores, and as a free download from the Windows Store, on Oct. 17 (you will of course, need to have a Windows MR headset to play). "Halo Recruit" was developed in partnership with our good friends, Endeavor One. Endeavor One is a small powerhouse studio with deep ties to Halo; I'll let you look them up, but it was fantastic to get to experiment in this space with them.

"What's next? This was a great opportunity for us to work with Alex and his Windows Mixed Reality team; we're inspired and excited to do more which Alex and Bonnie may have hinted at already ;-)."

The news comes as Microsoft gears up for its own push into the virtual reality space powered by the latest version of Windows 10.

The company said that titles like Obduction, Dreams of Dali, Space Pirate Trainer, Superhot, Arizona Sunshine, Luna, Skyworld, Move, Free the Night, Minecraft and Fantastic Contraption will all support Windows Mixed Reality through the WIndows 10 Universal Windows Platform and Microsoft Store.

The system will also support SteamVR content, with Microsoft announcing today that developers will be able to now access the Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR preview so they can test out their experiences. That preview will be made available to consumers this holiday.