Halo Mixed Reality Experience in Development

A Halo experience and Steam support are both coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Alex Kipman, a technical fellow at Microsoft, announced today in an official blog post.

Kipman didn't detail what that Halo experience would be, only that it would be created in conjunction with studio 343 Industries, which is in charge of creating the first-person shooters in the Halo fictional universe.

"We are working with an incredible set of partners to bring the most immersive experiences to the Windows Store," he wrote. "First, we are excited to announce the first wave of content partners coming to Windows Mixed Reality. Second, it’s my pleasure to let you know that we are working with 343 Industries to bring future Halo experiences into mixed reality. We are not providing specifics right now, but it is going to be a lot of fun to work with them.

"In addition, I am thrilled to announce that Steam content will also run on Windows Mixed Reality headsets. Virtual reality enthusiasts know that Steam is a great place to enjoy cutting edge immersive experiences. We can’t wait to bring their content to you."

Although light on details, it is the latest is a series of efforts to pump up the interest in what Microsoft calls "mixed reality," which the company defines as everything that includes Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

This week the company will be "sharing more details on Windows Mixed Reality headsets" at the IFA consumer electronic trade show in Berlin, Kipman wrote.

The company has already since it was working with a number of major companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer to deliver headsets and motion controllers for $399 and up. Kipman has said these headsets will work with computers that cost as little as $500.

"Along with our partners, we are committed to making mixed reality affordable," he wrote in today's post. "We are on a mission to help empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, and one of the ways we are doing that is through the power of mixed reality. "

