'Guacamelee! 2' Hits PlayStation 4 'Soonish'

Guacamelee 2, a sequel to 2013's action platformer by developer Drinkbox Studios, is coming to the PlayStation 4 "soonish," as unveiled this morning.

The game will feature four-player co-op throughout the entire game.

Here's the official description:

"Seven years after defeating Carlos Calaca, Juan Aguacate is forced to don his luchador mask again to face a new threat -- this time to the very fabric of space and time. Punch your way through a whole new Metroid-vania style world and try to save the Mexiverse! "

The news comes during PlayStation's kick-off for the Paris Games Week today, an event that PlayStation said would be one of its biggest events of the year.

More details to come.