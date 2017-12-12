'GTA Online' Now Has a Frank Ocean Radio Station

The latest Grand Theft Auto Online update, "The Doomsday Heist," adds a new Frank Ocean-themed radio station, curated by the R&B singer, Out magazine reports.



Related Hear Frank Ocean's Jazzy, Experimental New Song 'Provider' Singer also released lyric video for track, which references Aphex Twin, Stanley Kubrick

The station, called "Blonded, is hosted by Vegyn, Roof Access and Federico Aliprandi – who, the outlet points out, also hosted the singer's real-world radio show blonded RADIO. Ocean shows up in-game on the station, "[talking to the hosts and [picking] some music choices."

This feature was seemingly put into the game secretly by Rockstar. Though it heavily-advertised The Doomsday Heist, a massive expansion adding new online story content and missions, word of Ocean's involvement with the game's soundtrack was kept under wraps until the update's release, mentioned only briefly in Rockstar's official newspost as "a surprise on the radio" . A press-release sent out earlier today for the update makes no mention of the radio station.

This is just one example of the Grand Theft Auto series' long history of great radio stations. Since the release of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, the games always receive high-praise for their use of licensed songs mixed with develope Rockstar's own unique radio stations and DJs.

As the one may expect, the station features numerous songs from Ocean, but also features Curtis Mayfield, Jay-Z and the massively-popular rap trio Migos. The entire list of new songs added to the game in the Blonded station, via Out, are as follows: