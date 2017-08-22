Gorgeous SNES-Themed 3DS XL Unveiled

Nintendo today unveiled a sexy new SNES-themed 3DS XL at Gamescom. It's unclear if the system will be coming to North America though.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System 3DS XL hits Europe on October 13th and features a retro-themed outer shell designed to look like the classic console. The 3DS XL's buttons are colored to look like those found with the original system's controller buttons.

Nintendo also announced three new titles in the Nintendo Selects range hitting on the same day: SUPER MARIO 3D LAND, Luigi’s Mansion 2, and Kirby: Triple Deluxe.

We've reached out to Nintendo to see if the system is coming to North America and will update this post when we hear back.



