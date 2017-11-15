Trending

Global Dedicated Servers Return to 'Call of Duty WW II'

The Headquarters social space is still empty, though

After a few weeks of problems, global dedicated servers are now live on all platforms for Call of Duty WW II, developer Sledgehammer games recently announced

This news comes after several issues with connectivity forced the developer to close servers and delay a patch on PC. Now it looks like all systems are go.

However, it looks not everything's been fixed. WW II's Headquarters social space is still not up and running properly, as USGamer points out, leaving players to either enjoy the space alone or invite players to the space. They've currently been offline for more than two weeks.  

Call of Duty WW II was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 3rd. 