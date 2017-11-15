Global Dedicated Servers Return to 'Call of Duty WW II'

After a few weeks of problems, global dedicated servers are now live on all platforms for Call of Duty WW II, developer Sledgehammer games recently announced.

This news comes after several issues with connectivity forced the developer to close servers and delay a patch on PC. Now it looks like all systems are go.

STATUS UPDATE: Global Dedicated Servers are currently live on all platforms. If you experience any issues, please be as specific as possible in your replies by including connection type wired/wifi, NAT type and region. Also, please include @ATVIassist. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 15, 2017

However, it looks not everything's been fixed. WW II's Headquarters social space is still not up and running properly, as USGamer points out, leaving players to either enjoy the space alone or invite players to the space. They've currently been offline for more than two weeks.

Call of Duty WW II was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 3rd.