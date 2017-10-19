Ghost Type Pokemon Coming In 'Pokemon Go' Halloween Update

Players will soon be able to catch ghost type Pokemon in Pokemon Go during an annual Halloween event, developer Niantic announced today.

Starting tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) and running until November 2nd, players will begin to find Pokemon originally from the Hoenn region, such as Sableye and Banette. Additionally, Niantic said it will increase the number of "spooky" Pokemon, such as Gastly, Cubone, Misdreavus and Houndour. Get a look at some of the ghostly Pokemon in the trailer above.

"For the duration of the Halloween event, special Pikachu will also be out and about, celebrating in costume and available for Trainers to catch," Niantic said. "Candy rewards for catching, hatching, and transferring Pokemon will be doubled throughout the event, and your buddy will find Candy twice as fast. Trainers will also have the opportunity to stock up on special boxes from the in-game shop, featuring items such as Raid Passes and Super Incubators. Finally, players will be able to wear the all-new avatar item, Mimikyu’s Disguise Hat, created in the likeness of the mysterious Disguise Pokemon Mimikyu."

Pokemon Go is an augmented reality game that allows players to catch Pokemon out in the real world using their phone. When it launched last summer, it more or less took over the world. While its popularity has waned, it's still maintained a committed fan, with 65 million people still playing the game as of this April.