'Ghost of Tsushima' Is the Next Game From Creators of 'Infamous'

Ghost of Tsushima, an action samurai game set in Feudal Japan, is in development by Infamous creators Sucker Punch Productions, PlayStation revealed on Monday.



Ghost is set in the year 1274, with players taking on the role of one of the last surviving samurai, tasked with defending the country from an invading Mongol Empire.

In writing about the reveal today on the official PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch game director Nate Fox questioned why no one has to date created a "sprawling samurai open-world game."

"Feudal Japan is beautiful; from the swaying bamboo forests to the ornate castles, it’s a place that demands to be explored," he writes. "Don’t you want to wear a suit of samurai armor? Wouldn’t you like to fire a six-foot-tall samurai long bow? Want to journey across a lush countryside with a katana on your hip? For me, the answer is clearly 'yes, yes please.'"

Fox goes on to say that he's long been a fan of samurai comics and that the likes of Lone Wolf, Cub and Usagi Yojimbo all helped inspire his work on this game. But what really helped shape the game was the history of the Mongol's invasion of Japan.

More details, he writes, are coming in the months ahead. Make sure to check out his interview on the game below.

