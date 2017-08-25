The Call of Duty WW II beta kicked-off today for those who were lucky enough to win a code, have an Xfinity account or who pre-ordered the game. But you don't need to do any to gain early entry, it turns out.

As with the Destiny 2 beta, you can gain access to the beta simply by creating a free PSN account in Hong Kong or Indonesia, you get instant access to the game without spending a dime (or needing to be lucky.)



Here's how it works:

Create a new user account on your console.

Create a new online account.



Make sure to list your home in Hong Kong or Indonesia. (Just google an address to use. I like to pick stadiums.)



You'll need to fill out the form, which will be in a different language, but it is identical to the order of the form in English.



Next add a working email address. It can't be what you used for your main account. I just add a +country to my gmail account and it shows up in my normal account. So, for instance: Fakegmail+HK@gmail.com.



Confirm via the email sent you.



Finally, sign-in to your account and head on over to the beta area to pick-up your free early access Call of Duty WW II code.



The Call of Duty WW II beta runs from today until August 28th and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from September 1st to September 4th.