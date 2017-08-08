A news channel dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launches on Wednesday which will allow players to obtain in-game items from certain articles, according to notes for a patch to the game that rolled out last night.

Related 11 Things That Would Make 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Even Better It's about as perfect as a video game can get, but that's not to say we wouldn't change anything about it

The Tips from the Wild news channel will be accessible through News on the Switch's Home Menu. Nintendo wasn't clear about what sorts of items will be available through the articles, but did note that depending on your game progress and location, certain items may not be obtainable.

The patch also fixed an issue in Pack 1: The Master Trials of the Expansion Pass which wasn't counting certain enemies defeated for Kilton when playing in Master Mode. There were also various fixes to improve gameplay in the patch.

The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild released on the Switch on March 3 and is currently one of the highest reviewed games of the year. It's also listed among Glixel's best games of 2017, so far.