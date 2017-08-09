Borderlands Creator's Next Game Is a Hybrid First-Person Shooter Codenamed '1v1'

Gearbox Software's next game will be a cross between a competitive first-person shooter and a collectible card game, the developer recently announced.

Unveiled on its website, Gearbox revealed it is working on code name 1v1, a "top-secret, in-development, competitive first-person shooter that combines the action of fast-paced 1v1 first-person combat with the metagame strategy of a collectible card game."

While it's not giving out too much information just yet, it did announce it would have a "Closed Technical Test" sometime this summer. Players can sign up now. The test will have three available modes: Ranked, Challenge and Arena. In Ranked, players are matched with a foe around their similar level, winning will result in experience and new cards. Challenge maps allow players to compete against friends in unranked matches. And lastly Arena matches pit players against the current champion in an effort to take their top spot.



More information about 1v1 is expected to be revealed soon.

Gearbox is best known for its Borderlands series, which it's released three entries of to date – Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. It's also responsible for less popular games, such as Battleborn and Duke Nukem Forever.

This might not be Gearbox's only game currently in development. Earlier this year at the annual Game Developer's Conference, we got a look at what may be Borderlands 3.

