'Game of Thrones: Conquest' Hits Smartphones This Month

Game of Thrones: Conquest, a smartphone massively multiplayer online strategy game developed by Turbine, hits the App Store and Google Play on October 19th, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and HBO announced today.

In the game, players rule a House and take on rivals with massive armies or through sabotage in their fight for control of the Iron Throne.

Players who pre-register for the game at the official site will receive the Prepare for War Bundle the first week of launch, which includes Night’s Watch training gear, as well as gold and resources to aid in their fight for the Iron Throne.

Developer Turbine is perhaps best known for its work on the original Asheron's Call in 1999. The studio also developed The Lord of the Rings Online and most recently Batman: Arkham Underworld.