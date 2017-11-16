Free DLC Coming Soon to 'Middle-earth: Shadow of War'

Five new DLC packs are coming soon to Middle-earth: Shadow of War, developer Monolith productions announced today. The new features and updates are all free and will be rolling out over the course of this month and December.

The first DLC update will be released on November 21st, with the remaining four coming out steadily until December 12th. For a rundown of what's coming to the game, as detailed by Monolith, look below:

Endless Siege – Defend your fortresses against Sauron’s forces as the Dark Lord tries to reclaim Mordor in the Endless Siege. (Available Nov. 21)

Rebellion – Crush the rebel Ologs and Uruks in your forces as they seek to undermine the Bright Lord. (Available Nov. 21)

Enhanced Photo Mode – Capture every battle and siege and apply new filters, frames and textures with the Enhanced Photo Mode update. (Available Nov. 21)

Online Fight Pits – Challenge another player’s Orc follower, Overlord vs. Overlord, to a fight to the death in the arena to earn powerful rewards and upgrades. (Available Dec. 5)

Brutal Difficulty – A new higher difficulty level even more challenging than Nemesis with no last chances. (Available Dec. 12)

Monolith also announced release dates for the Nemesis Expansion and the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion, available November 21st and December 12th, respectively.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 28th.