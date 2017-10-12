'Fortnite' Publisher Epic is Suing Two Alleged Cheaters

Epic Games banned thousands of Fortnite players for cheating earlier this month. Addressing this problem is the "highest priority across Epic Games," it said at the time. Now, it's taking two alleged cheat providers to court, Kotaku reports.

Epic filed civil complaints Tuesday against two alleged associates of Addicted Cheats, a website that provides aimbotting services to players. An "aimbot" gives an unfair advantage in competitive online shooters by automatically targeting opponents. The two defendants apparently used this service to kill Twitch streamers (a.k.a. "stream sniping") during matches in Fortnite's new PvP mode, Battle Royale. Epic Games claims they had to reverse-engineer and modify Fortnite's source code to do this, creating an unauthorized derivative work that's in violation of the Copyright Act.

One defendant was banned from Fortnite nine times, according to the complaint, but he registered other accounts under different names to continue playing. When asked why he stream snipes other players, he allegedly said, "Because its [sic] fun to rage and see streamers cry about how loaded they are and then get them stomped anyways."

In a statement to Kotaku, Epic Games says, "When cheaters use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly. We take cheating seriously, and we’ll pursue all available options to make sure our games are fun, fair, and competitive for players."

