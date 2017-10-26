Next 'Fortnite Battle Royale' Update Adds Leaderboards, Customization

The latest Fortnite patch not only adds a Halloween theme to the entire game, but also adds leaderboards, seasons and customization to the game's "Battle Royale" mode.

In more general news, the patch also, as detailed by developer-publisher Epic games, "greatly" reduces input latency on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, making controls feel more responsive. The developer also added the option to toggle targeting, allowing players to "press their 'Target' button once to enter and leave the targeting state, and will no longer need to hold down if toggle targeting is enabled."

Some of the bigger announcements for Battle Royale is the inclusion of voice chat on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The developer also added Halloween skins on sale in the game's store. A new "Locker" menu was also made available where players can customize their character and equip cosmetics.

Another big inclusion are the game's new leaderboards where players can see how they rank against others. As of right now, the leaderboards are broken up into two types: Division and Friends. The leaderboards reset every Wednesday. As detailed by Epic:

Division leaderboard A division is a group of 50 active players competing against each other to see who will take top the spot. You are automatically assigned to a new division each week. Each match type (Solo, Duos and Squads) gets its own separate division.

Friends leaderboard

Compare yourself to your friends by turning on "Friends Only" on the leaderboard screen.

Lastly, Epic announced the inclusion of Season Levels, where players can level up a character to receive in-game season content. As Epic explains it:

The first season will give players a chance to level up to 100, with player level displayed on their banner. Banner flair is awarded in levels 2-49, giving players an additional way to show off their mastery. There are 2 unique rewards that will be provided in the first season. These will only be earned by seasonal progress and cannot be obtained by other methods at this time: Level 10 – Unique seasonal banner Level 25 – Unique seasonal glider

Players can boost their seasonal levels by participating in Daily Challenges.

A new challenge will be provided each day with the ability to have up to 3 active challenges in total



Completing Daily Challenges will provide the player with seasonal level XP

The Battle Royale game mode brought a change of pace to Fortnite, which originally wasn't doing too hot. Now thanks to the free-to-play game mode, directly influenced by the popularity of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite has more than 10 million players