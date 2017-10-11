'Fortnite: Battle Royale' Reaches 10 Million Player Milestone

People are flocking to Fortnite: Battle Royale. The free-to-play, standalone game mode now has over 10 million players, developer Epic Games announced today.

That's undoubtedly good news for Epic, who launched Battle Royale two weeks ago on September 26th. The base game launched in Early Access earlier this year and, while it received fairly positive reviews, it struggled to gain a following. Now, Battle Royale's growing popularity is giving the game a second chance. An estimated 3.7 million people jumped from the Battle Bus on Sunday, October 8th, Epic tweeted, with 525,000 playing concurrently.

While Epic Games is celebrating its success, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds publisher Bluehole is likely less than thrilled. It recently contemplated taking legal action against Epic for "replicating the experience for which PUBG is known."

