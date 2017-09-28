'Fortnite' Battle Royale Matchmaking Down For Hours

After an amazing roll-out for Fortnite's Battle Royale mode yesterday, attracting more than 1 million players, the game's matchmaking servers stumbled and failed this evening for roughly three hours.

Epic Games took to Twitter to announce they were taking down the matchmaking for the mode to try and solve an issue apparently created by the sheer volume of players. It was back up by 10 p.m. ET.

The issue appears to have started about 7 p.m. ET Fortnite developers tweeted about 8:30 p.m. saying that a fix had been rolled out and everything was working, only to tweet at 9 p.m. that they were completely disabling matchmaking in the mode until it could be fixed.

The estimate was for a 30 minute repair initially.

"We will be completely disabling Battle Royale matchmaking as we resolve this issue," the team wrote on an official forum post about 9 p.m. "We expect this process to take ~30 minutes. Thank you all for your patience!"

About ten minutes later, the team offered a bit more insight into the issue.



"For context, there were so many player trying to matchmake at once that we experienced an error we have never seen before. There is definitely power in numbers."

Last week, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds publisher Bluehole expressed its disappointment in the fact that Epic Games was adding a battle royale mode to Fortnite.

“We’ve had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG’s development as they are the creators of (Unreal Engine 4), the engine we licensed for the game,” Chang Han Kim, Bluehole’s vice president, said in a prepared statement. “After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.”



"We have also noticed that Epic Games references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite to their community and in communications with the press. This was never discussed with us and we don’t feel that it’s right. The PUBG community has and continues to provide evidence of the many similarities as we contemplate further action."



Update: The game was back up and matchmaking by 10 p.m. ET.