'Fortnite Battle Royale' Getting a 50v50 Competitive Mode

A new game mode pitting a team of 50 players against another team of 50 players is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale, developer-publisher Epic Games announced today at The Game Awards. The "50 versus 50" mode is available now

This new game mode changes up the typical battle royale dynamic, which usually pits 100 players all against each other. In the new mode, two teams will fight against each other in a "massive, last-team standing battle." Epic Games added, though, 50 versus 50 will only be available until Sunday, December 17th. After which, the company says it has "additional unique game modes and content planned for the future."

Lastly, Epic Games also revealed the game's passed another impressive milestone. According to Epic, Fortnite now has more than 30 million players. "This past weekend, the game also hit a new milestone, peaking at 1.3 million concurrent users," Epic said.

Fortnite was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 21st.