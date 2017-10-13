'Fortnite: Battle Royale' Gets Player Stats in Latest Patch

Fortnite: Battle Royale Patch 1.7.1 came out this week, and it's adding player stats to the online sandbox survival game. They should be backfilled once the patch is downloaded and installed. You can check them out in the Stats tab on the Battle Royale home screen. Players are going to have to wait a bit longer for leaderboards though.

"We missed our initial release date for leaderboards, but we’re working to get them in as soon as possible," developer Epic Games writes in the patch notes.

Additionally, Patch 1.7.1 adds stability and quality-of-life improvements to the Save the World campaign. Epic made some tweaks to hero balance, increasing ability damage, health, and shield values. Epic says this change has little impact at lower levels, but provides a significant buff for players who have made "notable progress" in the campaign. Higher level monsters got a slight buff to health and damage too.

There's also some new changes to Challenge the Horde mode. "The farther along you are in the Save the World campaign, the farther along your Challenge the Horde journey begins," Epic says. "Veteran players will no longer have to replay lower difficulty content in order to reach a true challenge."