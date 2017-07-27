Ubisoft announced a host of new content today for its pseudo-historical hack and slash For Honor. The content is expected to slowly roll out over the course of this year and next.



Ubisoft will be launching a dedicated server infrastructure for the game. This will improve connectivity and match stability, the developer said.

"We saw that we had connectivity and stability problems, mostly on 4v4 modes, so it’s one of the things we’ve looked at and worked on a lot since the game launched," game director Damien Kieken said in a post on the Ubisoft blog. [With] dedicated servers, you don’t have session host migration anymore, so there is no game pausing when somebody leaves the session. You won’t have to manage your NATs. You don’t have to check your NAT if you want to play with a friend or things like that."

"It’s a big job. I won’t lie to you, it’s a very big change," he added. "We often use a metaphor, internally, that we’re changing the engine of a car while it runs. So it’s a lot of work, but it’s work that has already started quite some time ago. But it will take time, and it will go through several steps before we can release it progressively to the players."

Ubisoft also announced that this August and November two new season updates will launch for For Honor, both bringing adjustments to how the game plays, as well as adding new heroes maps, gear and more. While the developer didn't give any specifics about either, more information is expected to come soon.

Ubisoft is adding several new gameplay modes to the game, too. In the coming months, a competitive mode with both a dual tournament feature and ranked 4v4 matches will be added, as well as a new 4v4 PvP mode. Again, Ubisoft isn't giving away too much information just yet, but Kieken did reveal that competing in the dual tournaments during Faction Wars will yield special cosmetic rewards. More information is expected to come on that soon as well.

Finally, Ubisoft is working on further balancing its characters and game modes, aiming to "improve elements of the fight system to make attacking more advantageous while putting more pressure on defense." These balance updates will be tested in public environments on the PC. The first test begins today, July 27.

For Honor was released for PlayStatation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 14, and was the top selling game for that month in the U.S. Since then Ubisoft has consistently supported the game, adding new features and modes.

