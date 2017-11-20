First Co-op Event Ever Coming to 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Rainbow Six Siege's third year of content, "Operation Chimera," will bring its first co-op event, developer-publisher Ubisoft recently announced.

The event, called "Outbreak," will be available for free for four weeks, though the company didn't say when it would go live. Outbreak will add exclusive cosmetics players can only receive during the month of the event.

As expected, year three also adds two new operatives, both of which are "specialists in biohazard situations." The new operatives will be available in the game's regular multiplayer matches and Outbreak. Take a look in the trailer above.

While news on year three is kind of sparse right now, Ubisoft announced it will fully reveal Outbreak and Operation Chimera at the Six Invitational 2018 – an esports event focusing on Siege. More general info about year three is expected to come in the near future.