'Fire Emblem Warriors' DLC Detailed

Fire Emblem Warriors, due out in October for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS, will have three DLC packs which add new playable characters and weapons available starting in March, Nintendo announced this morning.

Interested players can pick up a season pass for $19.99, which includes all three DLC packs, or can buy the packs individually for $8.99 each.

While Nintendo didn't detail what exactly is in each pack, the company did announce the theme and release month for each.

Season Pass (Hits on the same day as the game, October 20th, for $19.99): The Fire Emblem Warriors Season Pass includes all three DLC packs, which become available as they release. Each DLC pack is filled with new playable characters and weapons. By purchasing the Season Pass for either the Nintendo Switch or New Nintendo 3DS version, players will receive a bridal costume for Lucina.



DLC Pack #1 (Dec 2017, $8.99): The content in this pack is inspired by Fire Emblem Fates .



. DLC Pack #2 (Feb 2018, $8.99): Many of the characters and items in this DLC pack hail from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon .



. DLC Pack #3 (March 2018, $8.99): Fans of Fire Emblem Awakening will love this DLC, as much of the content is themed after the classic game.



The game is also getting two new amiibo figures, Chrom and Tiki, which go on sale on October 20th as well. Other compatible Fire Emblem amiibo figures include Marth, Ike, Robin and Lucina. The amiibo grant players weapons or materials when tapped. Up to five different compatible amiibo figures can be tapped per day.