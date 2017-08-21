'Final Fantasy XV' Coming to Windows Early Next Year

Final Fantasy XV is coming to Windows early next year with retooled graphics and new ways to capture gameplay, game director Hajime Tabata announced at Gamescom today.

No price has been announced for Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, but publisher Square Enix said that the game will make use of a number of Nvidia enhancements, including the following:

NVIDIA Flow – creates vivid, combustible fluid, fire and smoke.



NVIDIA HairWorks – creates dynamic, life-like hair and fur for characters, animals and monsters that inhabit the game.



NVIDIA ShadowWorks – enables characters to cast shadows on themselves.



NVIDIA Turf Effects – creates life-like grass and vegetation in the game environment.



NVIDIA VXAO – adds depth and realism based on the physics principles shadows and light.



NVIDIA Ansel, an in-game photography tool that allows gamers to compose shots from any position, adjust with post-process filters, capture HDR images in high fidelity formats, and share screenshots in 360 via a smartphone, PC or VR headset.



NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights automatically captures the player’s greatest gaming achievements in video and screenshot, enabling seamless sharing through social channels.





Final Fantasy XV originally launched on current-gen consoles last November. The developer said it partnered with Nvidia to "integrate several of the world’s best real-time visual effects, courtesy of our GameWorks library."

You can see some of that in action in the video above.