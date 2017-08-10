'Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition' Hits September, Includes All Content

Fallout 4 gets a all-inclusive game of the year edition on September 26th for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One, publisher Bethesda announced this morning.

The Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, which will cost $59.99, will include all of the latest gameplay updates (yes, even Survival mode), graphical enhancements, the ability to play mods for free on PC and consoles, plus all official add-ons.

That means you're getting the must up-to-date version of the game along with six add-ons: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron.

Bethesda is also releasing a Pip-Boy Edition of the collection, which will include an over-sized plastic, wearable Pip-Boy case for your smartphone so you can pretend to be in the wastelands tapping away at the screen for stats. The Pip-Boy version will run $99.99 and will hit the same day as the standard GOTY version.

Fallout 4 won more than 200 Best Of awards when it hit in 2015. The role-playing game takes place ten years after the events of Fallout 3 and has you wandering the wastelands of New England and Boston.