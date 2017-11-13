Facing Historic Reddit Backlash, EA Cuts Cost of Star Wars Hero Unlocks

Bowing to pressure from early players of Star Wars Battlefront II and the historically negative reaction to the company's response to complaints on Reddit, Electronic Arts today detailed significant cuts in the cost to unlock characters in its game and promised to continue to listen to player feedback.

Most importantly, Electronic Arts today announced that they are reducing the number of credits needed to unlock top characters in the game by 75 percent. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will now cost 15,000 credits. Emperor Palatine, Chewbacca and Leia Organa will now cost 10,000 and Iden will cost 5,000.

"Making games great comes from regular tuning," writes John Wasilczyk, Executive Producer at DICE. "As one example, today we’re making a substantial change based on what we’ve seen during the Play First trial. There’s been a lot of discussion around the amount of in-game credits (and time) it takes to unlock some of our heroes, especially Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning. We used data from the beta to help set those levels, but it’s clear that more changes were needed."

The changes are rolling out today in an update that is hitting both the Play First Trial and also the full game when it launches.



The post wraps up with an invitation to join in a conversation about the game and its evolution during a Reddit AMA this Wednesday "with some of the key leads on our team. Stay tuned to our social channels for more info on the AMA, and our blog for continual updates on what we’re seeing, hearing and adjusting in the game."

While Star Wars Battlefront II is a full-priced retail game, a number of the heroes playable in the game can only be unlocked with in-game credits. Those credits can either be earned through hours of gameplay or purchased instantly with real-world cash. One gamer estimates that before today's discount, it would have taken about 40 hours to unlock Darth Vader without spending extra money.