Oculus Go, Facebook's First Standalone VR Headset, Comes Out Next Year

Facebook wants to get a billion people in virtual reality. To that end, co-founder Mark Zuckerberg today unveiled what he calls "the most accessible VR headset ever," a standalone device called the Oculus Go.

It's a wireless headset with a fully-functioning computer inside, which means you won't have to strap your smartphone to your face to use it. The headset is "super lightweight," Facebook says. It comes with a high-resolution fast-switch LCD screen and integrated spatial audio via speakers built into the headset. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening (or for throwing shade at Apple fans).

Oculus Go costs $199, which makes it slightly more expensive than the Samsung Gear VR ($129) but far cheaper than the Oculus Rift ($399 starting today). It will ship early next year.

