Facebook Launching New Services for Creators

Two new services are releasing for Facebook Creators to help them build bigger audiences and gain resources necessary to build their brand, Facebook announced today.

The first announcement is the Facebook Creator App which will allow Creators to make new content for the social media site with only a cellphone. Here's what's coming with the app:

Live Creative Kit: Access exclusive tools that make it easy to create live broadcasts with a personalized and fun feel. Creators can add intros as openers to their live broadcasts, outros that conclude them, custom live stickers that viewers can use to interact, and graphic frames to create a consistent brand.

Community Tab: Connect with fans and collaborators with a unified inbox, which centralizes comments from Facebook and Instagram, and messages from Messenger.

Connect with fans and collaborators with a unified inbox, which centralizes comments from Facebook and Instagram, and messages from Messenger. Camera & Stories: Use fun camera effects and frames and easily crosspost content to other platforms. Creators can also access Facebook Stories to engage with their fans.

Use fun camera effects and frames and easily crosspost content to other platforms. Creators can also access Facebook Stories to engage with their fans. Insights: Easily access metrics to inform content creation, including analytics about your Page, videos and fans.

The Facebook Creator App is available today on iOS. It's expected to come to Android devices sometime in the coming months.

Facebook also announced "Facebook for Creators," a website where "creators can find resources and tips on how to create great videos, connect with fans, and grow on Facebook." The new website, as told by the company, will teach skills to help a Creator make better conetnt, as well as serving as a resource for commonly-asked questions. You'll be able to sign up for the Facebook for Creators community here at this link, though it looks like it's not live just yet.

"We are excited to see how creators use these tools to share video, interact with their followers, and grow their community on Facebook," the company said about the new services. "We are just getting started, and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with creators to make their experience on Facebook even better."