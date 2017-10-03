'Everest VR' Hits PlayStation VR Today

Everest VR is now available on the PlayStation VR headset, developers Solfar Studios announced today.

The game, which has players exploring and summiting Mt. Everest, sells for $14.99. t is already available on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets.

“When we set out to develop Everest VR, our mission was to traverse a new frontier for virtual reality,” Kjartan Pierre Emilsson, co-founder and CEO of Sólfar Studios, said in a prepared statement. “We wanted to push the boundaries of what VR technology is capable of doing and create an immersive experience so realistic that it evokes an emotional response. Since its initial release for HTC Vive last year, we have continued to expand upon Everest VR with exciting new content. We’re thrilled to be able to have PlayStation VR users summit Mt. Everest in VR, starting today.”



In the VR experience, players are guided through a series of first-person experiences will ascending Mt. Everest, including visiting Base Camp, the Khumbu Icefall, Hillary Step, Lhotse Face, and the ascent to the Summit.

Since its release in August 2016, the game has been updated with things like a new God Mode which offers players sweeping views of Mt. Everest and the surrounding mountain ranges at scales ranging from 1500x to 1x resolution. The team also recently added 18 different historical expedition routes to God Mode, including the 1953 British Expedition when Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made the first successful summit of Everest. In these scenes featured in God Mode, users can view the route via a collection of stunning high resolution color photographs from the expedition, often from the same vantage point that the original photograph was taken. Photographs from the 1953 British Expedition are provided courtesy of the Royal Geographical Society.