Epic: Thousands Banned From 'Fortnite', Removing Cheaters Top Priority

Removing cheaters from its battle royale game mode in the free-to-play Fortnite is of the "highest priority," publisher Epic Games said. So far, the company says it has banned "thousands" of players breaking the game's rules.

Epic says it is "constantly" working against cheaters and cheat providers to keep them from ruining the experience for other people, and it plans roll out tools in the future to better help combat these players – though it says it doesn't want to give too much away yet.

In the meantime, Epic will be adding account progression to the game, which, it says, will help lower the incentive to cheat. Account progression will reward players as they play. It's expected to launch for the game in the coming weeks. "For those persistent trolls, we’ll be continuing to work on solutions," Epic said.

If a player sees cheating in the game, Epic urges them to report it via its support website, asking also for any photos or videos the player has of the event in question.

Fortnite released in July to middling reviews. However, with the inclusion of its battle royale mode – directly influenced by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds – the game's seen a surge in success, even passing seven million total players (about half PUBG's current player count).