Epic Games, developer and publisher of the game Fortnite, recently settled a lawsuit it filed against a gamer it said was using cheats, Torrentfreak reports. This settlement puts to rest one of two recent lawsuits the company filed after banning thousands of cheaters from the game.

Back in October, Epic filed civil complaints against two players who were allegedly members of the website Addicted Cheats, which offers aimbot services to members. According to the complaint, Epic claims the players reverse-engineered the game's code to do this, thus violating the company's Copyright Act.

As Rock, Paper, Shotgun points out, Epic games also claimed the players could "see through solid objects, teleport [and] impersonate another player.”

Settling one of its lawsuits against player Charles Vraspir, who goes by the player-handle “Joreallean,” Epic and Vraspir agreed in court on a permanent injunction, which, Torrentfreak reports, will cost the player $5,000 in damages if breached.

Epic Games says Vraspir was banned from Fortnite on nine separate occasions, but kept making new accounts.

According to the injunction, acquired by Torrentfreak, Vraspir is forbidden from violating the game's copyright in the future, as well as deleting all cheats they put into the game.

The second lawsuit, which was filed against a 14-year-old, has yet to be settled, though it's not without its fair share of drama. As reported on by Polygon, Caleb “Sky Orbit” Rogers was sued by the company, not simply for cheating, but for uploading YouTube videos on how he cheats in the game. In a response to the outlet, Epic Games said it saw this as a "how-to guide," as Polygon puts it. When Epic issued a DMCA takedown, Rogers contested it. That's when the company took legal action.

"This particular lawsuit arose as a result of the defendant filing a DMCA counterclaim to a takedown notice on a YouTube video that exposed and promoted Fortnite Battle Royale cheats and exploits,” Epic told the outlet. “Under these circumstances, the law requires that we file suit or drop the claim."

The lawsuit prompted a response from Roger's mother contesting the lawsuit.

“This company is in the process of attempting to sue a 14-year old child,” Lauren Rogers wrote in her response. “They are claiming he prepared derivative works based upon a copyrighted work and publicly performed and displayed this as such. They are also claiming he ‘modified their game’ to use a cheat and live streamed it. This would, of course, fall under the Copyright Act if he did in-fact modify their game.”

“Epic Games Inc failed to legally bind underage users with their EULA agreement,” she continued, “which is a contract between the licensor and purchaser, establishing the purchasers right to use the software. This being said, the game itself was in-fact free. No purchase of said game occurred.”

According to Polygon's report, Lauren Rogers asked the court to dismiss the case since the game is free-to-play. Her full statement can be found here (via Polygon).

In a response (via Torrentfreak), Epic says it was unaware of Rogers' age when it issued the complaint. Going forward, the company says it will only use the kid's initials in the lawsuit – though the company points out Rogers' mother used his full name and address in her statement, waiving any protection of anonymity.

The latter case is currently unresolved.