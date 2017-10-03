Riot recently parted ways with one its employees after he made negative comments about a streamer's body and how he thought they'd die.

Aaron Rutledge, at the time the lead experience designer on League of Legends, took to the official League discord server to voice his frustrations with the divisive streamer "Tyler1," known for his offensive and abusive in-game behavior. As Eurogamer points out, Rutledge's former employer Riot has banned the player from League multiple time, only for him to create and play from new accounts.

"He looks like a damn homunculus," Rutledge wrote (thanks to Eurogamer for providing a transcription of the comments). "Honestly... it's fine he'll die from a coke overdose or testicular cancer from all the steroids... then we'll be gucci."

"You know how much bullshit he's caused me? Personally," he continued. "I've spent many many hours of my work day dealing with his bullshit. ... If games had terrorists."

In Rutledge's opinion, the previous bad behavior by the streamer was all part of Tyler1's "brand," the type of humor a viewer expects when tuning in to the 22-year-old streamer. However, Rutledge didn't seem to enjoy the humor. "He's had over 20 accounts permabanned," Rutledge said. "All content gone... all rank gone. ... What kind of sociopath does that?"

Rutledge's comments didn't go unnoticed; snapshots of what he said about Tyler1 have since gone on to rack up more than 200,000 views. After drawing criticism from the community, Rutledge issued an apology on Reddit, saying he'd be taking time away from the platform and League of Legends.

"Reddit, League Players, Tyler," Rutledge wrote in his apology post. "I displayed a gross error in judgement last night and whole-heartedly apologize for my comments. They were out of line, and not what any of you deserve to hear, especially from a Rioter. I’ll be taking time away from Reddit, discord and in game chat to reflect on how I communicate with players. Sorry again for the insults and the language."

Tyler1, who says he has turned over a new leaf in recent months, says he has "no hard feelings towards the guy. Shit happens." Riot, however, didn't take Rutledge's comments as lightly.

"To be very clear here: what was said is NOT okay, and we take it extremely seriously. I’d like to apologize on behalf of Riot to both Tyler1 and the community for this. We will be taking action internally to address this," Ryan "The_Cactopus" Rigney, senior writer at Riot, said on Reddit. Soon after he made these comments, Rutledge and Riot's relationship was over, according to Rutledge's LinkedIn account. As of right now it's unclear whether he was let go from the company or if he left on his own accord. We've reached out to Riot for clarity and will update the story should we hear back.