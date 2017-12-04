'Edith Finch' Developer to Release Puzzle Game 'Gorgoa' This Month

Gorgoa, published by What Remains of Edith Finch developer Annapurna Interactive, is coming to iOS devices and Steam on December 14th, Annapurna announced today.

Gorgoa is a puzzle game developed and illustrated by artist Jason Roberts. According to a press release for the game's release date, it's gameplay is " wholly original, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in imaginative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, yet satisfyingly complex."

You can see the game in action in the trailer above.

Gorgoa will cost $4.99 USD on iOS devices and $14.99 USD on PC.