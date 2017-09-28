Echo Buttons and Amazon Echo Will Turn Alexa Into a Dungeon Master

Among the new games coming to Alexa through the Echo and its upcoming standalone Echo Buttons is a spoken-word fantasy dungeon exploration game called Dungeon Escape.

While Alexa Skills already include a number of spoken-word fantasy games, including a fan recreation of Zork, this appears to be the first of its kind to incorporate the upcoming Echo Buttons into play.

"Dungeon Escape is an Alexa game skill, where the you are trapped deep in a dark magical realm," according to a description provided to Glixel by Amazon. "Explore various unique dungeons and encounter numerous foes and evil creatures. Find magical weapons, armor, potions, treasure and tools to help you survive and escape. Steel yourself to face the powerful Dungeon Lords who stand in your way to freedom! Dungeon Escape will use Echo buttons to aid the player during mini-game obstacles they encounter on their journey through a dungeon."



The buttons, which come in a two-pack for $19.99 and ship this holiday, are part of a new line of Alexa Gadgets, accessories for Alexa designed for new "fun and playful" experiences, according to Amazon. The Echo Button was unveiled during an Amazon event yesterday. The buttons can light up in different colors and connect to a compatible Echo device, according to the sign-up page for the gadgets on Amazon.

Amazon also provided a bit more detail on how Hasbro will be bringing a standalone version of Trivial Pursuit to the Amazon Echo and the Echo Buttons.

"Trivia Pursuit with Echo Buttons pits players against each other in a fast-paced trivia race to the finish line," according to the description. "Players now compete simultaneously to attempt to buzz-in first to answer a category question. If you answer correctly, you can push your luck and attempt more questions – watch out, if you fail a bonus question you lose credit for the all the questions answered in that turn!"