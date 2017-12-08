Ebay Offering Exclusive Game Awards Deals, Check Them Out Here

In celebration of tonight's Game Awards, eBay partnered up with the show for exclusive deals on game consoles, hardware and other peripherals.
The entire list of deals, and links to where you can pick them up, as detailed by eBay, are as follows:
EXCLUSIVE Xbox One S + 3-month Game Pass - MSRP $309.96, eBay Deal $189.99
EXCLUSIVE HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset - MSRP $119.99, eBay Deal $59.99
- Percent off: 50%
- Link: ebay.com/gaminghttps://www.ebay.com/rpp/video-games
EXCLUSIVE LG 34” Monitor MSRP $449.99, eBay Deal $239.99
- Percent off: 47%
- Link: ebay.com/gaminghttps://www.ebay.com/rpp/video-games
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming OC 8GB GDDR5X Video Card - MSRP $489.99, eBay Deal $464.99
- Percent off: 5%
- Link: ebay.com/gaminghttps://www.ebay.com/rpp/video-games