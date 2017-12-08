Ebay Offering Exclusive Game Awards Deals, Check Them Out Here

In celebration of tonight's Game Awards, eBay partnered up with the show for exclusive deals on game consoles, hardware and other peripherals.

Related eBay Sold an SNES Classic Every 25 Seconds on Launch Day eBay says the average sales price on its website has ranged between $162.10 and $165 – about double its listed price

The entire list of deals, and links to where you can pick them up, as detailed by eBay, are as follows: