Reddit Eviscerates EA's Latest Defense of Star Wars Unlockables

After receiving immense amounts of backlash for its hero unlock systems in Star Wars Battlefront 2, EA recently tried to extinguish the flames by addressing individual comments on Reddit (story via Eurogamer). It's not going great.

Speaking in a thread called "Seriously? I paid $80 to have Vader locked?" EA insists its "intent" is to reward players with a sense of pride for unlocking key heroes. The rest of the company's comment – which Eurogamer says is one of the most-downvoted in Reddit's history – can be read below:

"As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the open beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we're looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily bases, and we'll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding and of course attainable via gameplay.

"We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets.

"Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can."

Fans didn't exactly like EA's statement.

"Yeah except we have to work at it like it's a full-time job to unlock one hero. Let alone all of the others we want to unlock whilst completely ignoring progressing our class. There's no sense of accomplishment. It literally kills the fun of the game by making it seem like work," one user wrote

"This type of stuff is not targeted at the average gamer. This type of stuff is targeted at the non-average, the 'whales,'" another said.



"If I had a credit for every downvote you've gotten I could finally unlock Darth Vader," one user joked.

While EA's comments can certainly be seen as a buttoned-up response, EA community manager Mat Everett took to his personal Twitter to voice frustrations. While he didn't cite Battlefront 2 specifically, or the Reddit thread, his comment, which simply said "The armchair developers on this internet," brought Everett further criticism from fans, including some going so far as to send him death threats. Everett has since deleted his Tweet and issued an apology (found below).

I removed those tweets as hordes of angry gamers being told I was speaking about them were upset. I get that, but someone misinterpreted my tweet, I again apologize for that, but it was not my intent. Trust me I am at bat for this community and game/franchise I love. — Mat Everett (@sledgehammer70) November 12, 2017

As of right now, EA seems committed to its unlock systems and the way they're implemented. Time will tell if enough fan backlash is enough for the company to reevaluate them.