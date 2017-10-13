EA Notes Criticisms About 'Battlefront 2' Loot Crates

Now that Star Wars Battlefront II's extended beta is over, publisher Electronic Arts is thanking the "millions of passionate players" who participated and it's addressing their concerns about the game's loot crate system. Players can earn crates by completing challenges and other gameplay milestones, or by buying them with in-game credits or real-life cash (a.k.a. microtransactions), and many believe this will lead to a "pay-to-win" scenario.

The complete system wasn't in the beta and will be tuned over time, EA assures players in a blog post. Although there are many things you can earn via loot crates, including weapons, Star Cards, emotes, and outfits, the most powerful items in-game are only earnable via in-game achievements. EA believes this will help balance the game.

Additionally, EA says if you get a duplicate Star Card in a loot crate, you will get crafting parts you can use to upgrade another Star Card of your choice. But, you have to earn the right to upgrade the cards and unlock most weapons by playing the game and ranking up.

"We will work to make sure the system is balanced both for players who want to earn everything, as well as for players who are short on time and would like to move faster in their progress towards various rewards," EA says. "And you, our community, will play a big role in the evolution of the game. Whether it’s comments on our forums or posts over social media, we’re listening. Your feedback makes a difference, and your passion is what keeps us creating."