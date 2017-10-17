EA is Closing Visceral, Overhauling 'Star Wars' Game

Publisher Electronic Arts is shuttering Visceral Games and making significant changes to its upcoming Star Wars project, EA Executive Vice President Patrick Söderlund announced today.

The unnamed project was a story-based, linear adventure game written by former Naughty Dog creative director Amy Hennig. But, after testing the game concept with players and listening to feedback, EA says it needs to "pivot" the design.

"We will maintain the stunning visuals, authenticity in the Star Wars universe, and focus on bringing a Star Wars story to life," Söderlund says. "Importantly, we are shifting the game to be a broader experience that allows for more variety and player agency, leaning into the capabilities of our Frostbite engine and reimagining central elements of the game to give players a Star Wars adventure of greater depth and breadth to explore."

The project is now in the hands of a development team from across EA Worldwide Studios, Söderlund adds, and a team from EA Vancouver is leading the project. Visceral will be ramping down and closing, and EA says it's shifting its team members to other projects. The studio is perhaps best known for the Dead Space franchise. It also worked on Dante's Inferno, Battlefield Hardline, and Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel.

Visceral's Star Wars game was expected to come out in 2018, but Söderlund says EA is now looking at a new timeframe that it will announce "in the future."