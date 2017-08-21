EA Goes Live at Gamescom: Watch It Here

Gamescom, one of the largest video game expos in the world officially kicks off later this week, but Electronic Arts is heating things up today with its own livestream from the show.

The event is likely to dig into all of EA's big upcoming games with a healthy dose of Star Wars Battlefront II. Make sure to swing by this post at 12 p.m. EDT to watch things unfurl live.

While Gamescom isn't the last major video game show before the holidays (We still have the Tokyo Game Show and PAX West), it is one of the largest audiences Electronic Arts is likely to receive before the holidays are upon on.

Stay tuned to this post for the livestream and to Glixel for Rolling Stone's coverage of the show which runs from August 22nd to August 26th.