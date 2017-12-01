'Dreams' Will be Playable at This Year's PlayStation Experience

The often talked about, seldom seen Dreams will be at this year's PlayStation Experience (PSX) event, Sony announced today. PSX is taking place between December 9th and 10th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Media Molecule's follow up to its LittleBigPlanet series, which premiered in 2008 on the PlayStation 3, will be on the PSX show floor, where the developer is hosting a "game jam." Attendees will get the chance to try out the sandbox game, building their own "games, music and more" in Dreams.

Media Molecule will also be giving a presentation on the development of Dreams on December 9th at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET), hosted by studio directors Siobhan Reddy, Mark Healey and Alex Evans. Though the press release doesn't specify, given the event is usually livestreamed, it's probably a safe-bet to assume the panel will be available on YouTube or Twitch for those who can't make it to the event.

Lastly, Sony announced Media Molecule will have a community meet-up at 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday. " Along with getting the chance to hug John Beech, you’ll also take a deeper dive into Dreams thanks to a special community-led Q&A session where we’ll be asking the Molecules a whole bunch of community-submitted questions," the company said.

Dreams was originally announced back in 2013, though since has gone dark in recent years – leaving many to wonder about the future of the game. No release date's been given for the game.