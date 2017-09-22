'Doom on Switch' Runs at 30FPS, Multiplayer Download is 9 GB

Playing Doom on Switch is an amazing experience, but bringing the game over from PC did mean that some elements of the visuals won't hold up in comparison to high-end machines.

After reading through some of the questions and reactions to our video showing Doom in action on Nintendo's hybrid portable, I went back to Bethesda to see what else they could tell me.

Most notably, a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed that Doom runs at 30 frames-per-second on Switch, adding:

"The game and rendering technology underlying Doom is extremely scalable. In bringing Doom to Switch, we targeted outstanding visuals at a solid 30 fps and by maintaining a consistent 30 fps, the experience remains consistently fluid and smooth. We’ve been thrilled with the feedback that Doom is among the very best looking and performing games on Switch."

While I was able to play the game's arcade mode for as long as I wanted, the game was not docked, meaning it wasn't making use of the extra processing power that kicks in when the system is running on a television. Something I've asked about, but haven't heard back on yet.

Bethesda also clarified that while it is the publisher for the game, Panic Button, working with id Software, is actually developing the port.

Finally, Bethesda said that the game's single player campaign and arcade mode "fit on a 16 GB cartridge," but that the multiplayer mode for the game, which will have to be downloaded after purchase, comes in at 9 GB.

You can check out the game in action and read my thoughts over on the full post about Doom on Switch, right here.