'Doom' on Switch Release Date Announced

Doom hits the Nintendo Switch on November 10th, Bethesda announced this morning.
In a new id Software developer video released today by Nintendo, creative director Hugo Martin and executive producer Marty Stratton discuss the features the Switch version of Doom will include. Among those features is the full single-player campaign (with all difficulty modes), Arcade Mode, and the entire suite of Multiplayer maps and modes, including all previously released DLC content. The two also offer a bit of insight into working with developer Panic Button.