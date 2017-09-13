'Doom' and 'Wolfenstein II' Coming to Nintendo Switch

Hardcore shooters Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus are coming to the Nintendo Switch, the company announced today during a Nintendo Direct.

Doom is coming this holiday, while Wolfenstein II hits sometimes next year. Both games are published by Bethesda.

Doom originally hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One in 2016 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The first-person shooter was developed by id Software and ran on the proprietary id Tech 6 game engine. The Switch version of the game will also be developed by id Software, according to a Bethesda press release. The Switch version will include both the campaign and the return of id multiplayer. Multiplayer will include both "classic and all-new" game modes, according to the press release.



Wolfenstein II is set for a release a release on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One on October 27th. It was developed by MachineGames and also runs on the id Tech 6 engine. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will also be developed by MachineGames, according to a Bethesda press release.

Nintendo also announced that the already announced Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is hitting the console on November 17th.