A new Star Wars hyperreality experience, which combines virtual reality with the ability to walk through sets and feel, smell and hear the virtual world, is coming to Disney this holiday.

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire is in development by Lucasfilm, ILMxLab and hyperreality amusement center company The Void, which most recently created a hyperreality Ghostbusters experience.

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire will, according to a blog post on The Void's website, "plunge guests directly into the iconic Star Wars galaxy. They will move freely throughout the untethered, social, and multi-sensory Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience in a way that allows them to interact and engage with friends, family and Star Wars characters."

The experience will be available at two new Void Experience Centers, one at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and the other at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

"By combining Lucasfilm’s storytelling expertise with cutting-edge imagery, and immersive sound from the team at Skywalker Sound, while invoking all the senses, we hope to truly transport all those who experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire to a galaxy far, far away," Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of ILMxLab, wrote in a prepared statement. “At ILMxLAB, we want people to step inside the worlds of our stories."

The Void, which joined the 2017 Disney Accelerator earlier this year, was founded in Utah to combine a slew of technologies together, including body tracking, haptic-feedback and virtual reality, to deliver fully immersive stories in which players are actively engaged.