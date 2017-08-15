Discord Shuts Down Its Alt-Right Server After Charlottesville Protests

The voice and text chat app Discord has shut down its notorious alt-right server after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one person dead.

Related After Charlottesville Rally Ends in Violence, Alt-Right Vows to Return White supremacists and counterprotestors clashed in Virginia on Saturday, resulting in one death and dozens of injuries

Announced via its official Twitter account, Discord revealed it had not only shut down the server, but also a number of accounts "associate with the events in Charlottesville." The server was one of the larger on the app, and had become infamous for its level of hate speech, racist content and calls to violence. This behavior is against the sites Terms and Service, Discord CMO Eros Resmini pointed out to Polygon.

"We unequivocally condemn white supremacy, Neo-Nazism or any other group, term, ideology that is based on these beliefs. They are not welcome on Discord," Resmini said to the outlet. "When hatred like this violates our community standards we act swiftly to take servers down and ban individual users. The public server linked to AltRight.com that violated those terms was shut down along with several other public groups and accounts fostering bad actors on Discord. We will continue to be aggressive to ensure that Discord exists for the community we set out to support – gamers."

According to the app's terms of service, those who "defame, libel, ridicule, mock, stalk, threaten, harass or abuse anyone" are in violation. Furthermore, its community guidelines caution that any users distributing intentionally harmful material to someone's "physical or financial state" are in violation of the site's Terms and subject to immediate account deletion.

"We will continue to take action against white supremacy, nazi ideology and all forms of hate," the company said. It is expected to continue to shut down other servers associated with the alt-right in the coming months.