Discord Now Has Video Chat, Screen Share

Free voice-chat service Discord rolled out an update today that added both video chat and the ability to share your screen with another person, the company announced today.

Video chat supports up to 10 people in a group DM and the ability to share your entire screen instead of your face. It also included a picture-in-picture mode so you can use the video feature while browsing other chat servers and DMs on the free service.

Discord is a VOIP service that launched in 2015. As of last winter, Discord had 25 million users and was gaining about a million new users a month. The service is popular among eSports, multiplayer video games and game streaming, though you don't have to tie your use of Discord to gaming to use it. It's available on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

The video chat and screen sharing features were initially rolled out as a beta to a small group of users in August.