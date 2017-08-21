DICE Reveals A Host of New Content For 'Battlefield 1'

Developer DICE revealed a host of new Battlefield 1 content coming out in the coming months today at Gamescom, including an entirely new premium edition available now.

Available now, Battlefield 1 Revolution will be the "complete Battlefield 1 experience," coming with the base game, the expansion pack as well as a host of new multiplayer maps and single player experiences and expansions.

The first expansion, available now, is "Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass," which launches with six new maps and the game's first night maps. In September DICE will roll out "In The Name of The Tsar," the game's largest to-date expansion, in December it will launch the "Turning Tides" expansion, fit with "amphibious warfare" and, lastly, "Battlefield 1 Apocalypse" will be released early next year with the promise of letting players fight through World War I's most "infamous" battles.

Additionally, DICE unveiled an upcoming closed Alpha for "Battlefield 1 Incursions," where players will be "introduced to a tight, teamplay focused competitive experience." Incursions will pit teams of five against each other on land and in vehicles. The Alpha is set to launch next month.

Battlefield 1 was released October 21st, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It has since gone on to be a big success for its developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts, selling an estimated 15 million copies as of this January.