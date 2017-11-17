'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (November 17th)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out at the Rig on Titan. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX just east of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."

In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Hard Light - Auto Rifle

Lucky Raspberry - Hunter Chest Armor (Arcstrider)

Synthoceps - Titan Gauntlets

Karnstein Armlets - Warlock Gauntlets

This is a pretty decent haul for Xur. The Hard Light's one of the rarer exotics, and can really do a number on your fellow Guardians in the Crucible; take it into Quickplay and see for yourself. The Synthoceps seem pretty underwhelming, but the Lucky Raspberry and Karnstein Armlets are both excellent tier-two options that could well become the part of the meta in due time. If there's something here you don't have, I'd recommend grabbing it while you can.

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until 4 a.m. Eastern time on November 21st to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!

(Note: when the game's second season begins on December 5th, with the launch of the Curse of Osiris expansion, the weekly reset time will change to noon Eastern time.)

