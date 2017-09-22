'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (September 22nd)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out on the Rig, on Saturn's moon Titan. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX east of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."

In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

The Wardcliff Coil - Rocket Launcher

Foetracer - Hunter Helmet

ACD/0 Feedback Fence - Titan Gauntlets

Sunbracers - Warlock Gauntlets (Dawnblade)





Compared to last week, this is quite the haul. The Feedback Fence is a perfectly viable choice for any Titan who spends time in the Crucible, and the Wardcliff Coil is a rocket launcher I've been after since launch; I'm glad to finally have my hands on it. The Coil fires "a long volley of rockets," and will put down even the hardiest foe in Crucible, provided you can grab the power ammo first. (It's also supposed to be great against bosses.) The Sunbracers, of course, are a returning classic from the original Destiny, and I look forward to trying out the Foetracer.

As we learned last week, Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends. That means you'll have until 5 a.m. Eastern time on September 26th to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!