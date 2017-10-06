'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling on October 6th?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Winding Cove region of the European Dead Zone. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX just north of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."



In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Vigilance Wing - Pulse Rifle

Foetracer - Hunter Helmet

An Insurmountable Skullfort - Titan Helmet (Striker)

Nezarec's Sin - Warlock Helmet (Voidwalker)





The Vigilance Wing isn't the best gun in the Crucible, but it's fun to use and worth playing around with; you might as well add it to your collection. The Foetracer, on the other hand, is an indispensable piece of the Hunter's PvP arsenal. You'll see lots of Nezarec's Sin helmets around, but it's maybe a little underwhelming as far as Warlock exotics go. The Skullfort, unfortunately, is a pretty poor option for the Titan; only pick it up if you're going the gotta-catch-'em-all route in Destiny 2. All in all, though, this is a fairly good week for everybody's favorite Agent of the Nine.

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until 5 a.m. Eastern time on October 10th to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!