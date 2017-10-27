'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (October 27th)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Giant's Scar region on Io. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX north of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."



In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

D.A.R.C.I. - Sniper Rifle

Knucklehead Radar - Hunter Helmet

Actium War Rig - Titan Chest Piece

Eye of Another World - Warlock Helmet

Not a great week for Xur. Exotic sniper rifles, no matter how effective, are always kind of a waste in D2; they're just not used very often. The Eye of Another World is something almost every Warlock has by now, though it's worth having — and Xur sold the Knucklehead Radar pretty recently, so that's definitely a letdown. But the Actium War Rig is a really solid piece of Crucible gear, in my opinion, given how prominent Uriel's Gift and similar autos are in the current meta. If you can only pick up one piece of gear this week, make it the War Rig.

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until 5 a.m. Eastern time on Halloween to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!